Local millennials stayed put and fueled Denver area's growth
Denver is known for its Gen Z energy.
- But a new study credits the city's millennials as its lifeblood.
What they found: 71% of the millennials who lived in Denver at age 16 decided to stay or return by age 26, according to research from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Why it matters: Denver is a magnet for young people, but the latest data adds a twist and shows how natives help drive the local economy.
Zoom in: The other 30% that left the Denver area scattered, but some didn't go far. The largest concentrations (though small) included two other Colorado cities: Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.
- The top out-of-state cities for Denver-area kids to move include Los Angeles, followed by New York and Seattle.
- By state, California and Texas topped the list.
What they did: Researchers looked at Social Security numbers issued between 1984 and 1992, and where their holders moved.
The big picture: The broader study looked at labor market influence and wages, finding that 80% of young adults migrated less than 100 miles from where they grew up, and 90% less than 500 miles.
