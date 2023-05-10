Let's admit it — moms deserve the world.

Yes, but: Since gifting the globe is physically impossible (for now at least), here are a few local goodies you can give this Mother's Day.

👩‍🍳 For the foodie: Try virtual cooking classes with Uncorked Kitchen, or book in-person with Stir Cooking School in the Highlands or Cook Street School of Culinary Arts downtown.

Send mom to flavortown with unique spice blends from Denver-based Savory Spice or with specialty extra virgin oils and balsamic vinegars from Boulder Olive Oil Company. Gift sets are available from both.

💐 For the plant lover: Beet & Yarrow in the Source Hotel delivers flower arrangements across the metro area and offers make-your-own bouquets to add your own flare. Bonnie Brae Flowers, established in 1941, is offering special designs for the occasion and delivers worldwide.

And Moss Pink on East Colfax offers a mix of gifts and custom cards that pair well with their whimsical and unique arrangements.

🤰 For the expecting: Fort Collins-based Motherlove makes it simple with its Bump to Baby Gift Box, filled with a half-dozen organic, herbal products for new moms and moms-to-be.

💎 For the jewelry wearer: Boulder-based Dana Birke Designs sells delicate pieces inspired by natural landscapes in Colorado and beyond.

For a fun bonding experience, check out Love Saro in Denver and Boulder, or Dainty — which hosts pop-ups in Denver and Colorado Springs — to have jewelry custom-fitted and welded together on you … permanently.

🍫 For the sweet-toothed: Look no further than Deiter's Chocolates near the University of Denver, Temper Chocolates in Central Market, or Roberta's Chocolates on Tennyson Street.

m2 Confections in Westminster specializes in show-stopping, hand-painted truffles. Gift boxes are also available.

🎨 For the artsy: Check out the shops at the Denver Art Museum or Museum of Contemporary Art. From books, bags and scarves to prints, puzzles and pottery, you're bound to find something special you won't find anywhere else.

☕ For the coffee addict: Some of the area's best beans hail from Huckleberry Roasters in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood and Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters in Lakewood.

🤸 For the adventurous: Book a 30-minute beer hydrotherapy session at the Beer Spa, buy tickets to wander new worlds at Meow Wolf, or schedule a yoga class with butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster.

👛 For the fancy: Sit down for Afternoon Tea at the Brown Palace or at a luxury picnic with Denver Picnic Co.

🤔 For the hard to shop for: Head to Jolly Goods on Tennyson Street, where you can find humorous cards, Colorado-themed gifts and other local wares that will fit the occasion.