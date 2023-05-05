Colorado's snowy winter leads to I-70 warnings and bumps at the tunnel
An eastbound drive through the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnel on Interstate 70 is literally a rollercoaster right now.
Driving the news: A cold and snowy winter at the Continental Divide is leading to an unusual amount of frost heaves that created a series of humps in the pavement, prompting flashing warnings and lower speeds.
How it works: Snowmelt flowing between the mountain and the tunnel walls seeps under the highway, moving soil and refreezing at night.
What's happening: The current drains at the tunnel are blocked with ice and debris, making the problem worse.
- Transportation crews have drilled eight 3/4-inch holes in the pavement to relieve the pressure. Other repairs are planned in the coming weeks, state officials tell Axios Denver.
🤔 The bottom line: Think of the bumps as a reminder that we're at the mercy of Mother Nature whenever we drive through a mountain.
Photo gallery: The history of the Eisenhower tunnel at 50 years
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.