1 hour ago - Transit

Colorado's snowy winter leads to I-70 warnings and bumps at the tunnel

John Frank
Eastbound I-70 traffic in the Eisenhower Tunnel. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Eastbound I-70 traffic in the Eisenhower tunnel. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

An eastbound drive through the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnel on Interstate 70 is literally a rollercoaster right now.

Driving the news: A cold and snowy winter at the Continental Divide is leading to an unusual amount of frost heaves that created a series of humps in the pavement, prompting flashing warnings and lower speeds.

How it works: Snowmelt flowing between the mountain and the tunnel walls seeps under the highway, moving soil and refreezing at night.

What's happening: The current drains at the tunnel are blocked with ice and debris, making the problem worse.

  • Transportation crews have drilled eight 3/4-inch holes in the pavement to relieve the pressure. Other repairs are planned in the coming weeks, state officials tell Axios Denver.

🤔 The bottom line: Think of the bumps as a reminder that we're at the mercy of Mother Nature whenever we drive through a mountain.

Photo gallery: The history of the Eisenhower tunnel at 50 years

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more