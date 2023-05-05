Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Eastbound I-70 traffic in the Eisenhower tunnel. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

An eastbound drive through the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnel on Interstate 70 is literally a rollercoaster right now.

Driving the news: A cold and snowy winter at the Continental Divide is leading to an unusual amount of frost heaves that created a series of humps in the pavement, prompting flashing warnings and lower speeds.

How it works: Snowmelt flowing between the mountain and the tunnel walls seeps under the highway, moving soil and refreezing at night.

What's happening: The current drains at the tunnel are blocked with ice and debris, making the problem worse.

Transportation crews have drilled eight 3/4-inch holes in the pavement to relieve the pressure. Other repairs are planned in the coming weeks, state officials tell Axios Denver.

🤔 The bottom line: Think of the bumps as a reminder that we're at the mercy of Mother Nature whenever we drive through a mountain.

Photo gallery: The history of the Eisenhower tunnel at 50 years