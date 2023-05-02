1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Little Bodega slings snacks, sandos in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

Alayna Alvarez

"The Situation" sandwich at Little Bodega, with salami, hot capocollo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil, red wine, vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Denver's latest bodega may be little, but it's mighty on the munchies.

Details: Little Bodega in Five Points is both a deli and convenience store, boasting a classic sandwich counter and a thoughtful selection of grocery staples — including many from local vendors.

  • The colorful corner store, which held its grand opening in mid-April, takes its inspiration from New York City, where neighborhood bodegas are a way of life.
Sunlight shines through Little Bodega on a recent Saturday in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

What Alayna ordered: "The Prius" sandwich with hummus, havarti, avocado, microgreens and veggies ($10). Plus, a basil and lemon sparkling water from Dram Apothecary, a Silver Plume-based company ($4). Delicious.

Of note: Bodegas appear to be having a moment in the Mile High City.

  • Little Bodega is not to be confused with Bodega Denver, a "rowdy lil sandwich shop" in Sunnyside.
  • Nor should it be mixed up with It's A Bodega, an "exotic snack boutique" on South Broadway specializing in rare treats from around the world.
