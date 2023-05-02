1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Little Bodega slings snacks, sandos in Denver's Five Points neighborhood
Denver's latest bodega may be little, but it's mighty on the munchies.
Details: Little Bodega in Five Points is both a deli and convenience store, boasting a classic sandwich counter and a thoughtful selection of grocery staples — including many from local vendors.
- The colorful corner store, which held its grand opening in mid-April, takes its inspiration from New York City, where neighborhood bodegas are a way of life.
What Alayna ordered: "The Prius" sandwich with hummus, havarti, avocado, microgreens and veggies ($10). Plus, a basil and lemon sparkling water from Dram Apothecary, a Silver Plume-based company ($4). Delicious.
Of note: Bodegas appear to be having a moment in the Mile High City.
- Little Bodega is not to be confused with Bodega Denver, a "rowdy lil sandwich shop" in Sunnyside.
- Nor should it be mixed up with It's A Bodega, an "exotic snack boutique" on South Broadway specializing in rare treats from around the world.
