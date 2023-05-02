"The Situation" sandwich at Little Bodega, with salami, hot capocollo, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil, red wine, vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Denver's latest bodega may be little, but it's mighty on the munchies.

Details: Little Bodega in Five Points is both a deli and convenience store, boasting a classic sandwich counter and a thoughtful selection of grocery staples — including many from local vendors.

The colorful corner store, which held its grand opening in mid-April, takes its inspiration from New York City, where neighborhood bodegas are a way of life.

Sunlight shines through Little Bodega on a recent Saturday in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

What Alayna ordered: "The Prius" sandwich with hummus, havarti, avocado, microgreens and veggies ($10). Plus, a basil and lemon sparkling water from Dram Apothecary, a Silver Plume-based company ($4). Delicious.

Of note: Bodegas appear to be having a moment in the Mile High City.