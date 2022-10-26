Bodega Denver is the best new sandwich shop in Sunnyside

The Basic breakfast sandwich (on left) and Happy Lil Burgie served at Bodega Denver. Photos: Lauren DeFilippo/Cognoscenti Creative, courtesy of Bodega Denver

A new sandwich shop is taking Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood by storm with its spin on an NYC corner store.

Details: Bodega Denver, which debuted over the summer, combines the perfectly sloppy and unapologetically carb-loaded bites you find at a bodega with quality and creative ingredients.

The small menu spans hearty breakfast sandwiches ($11) and griddled banana bread ($5) to cheesy smashed-patty burgers ($9) and mix-match fries ($5).

Espresso, coffee, beer and cocktails are also on tap.

What they're saying: "The idea with Bodega is, it's where people go get their coffee, their newspaper, their gossip, a breakfast sandwich," Cliff Blauvel, owner and longtime Denver resident and chef, told Westword, noting that bodegas in general are "more of a community center."

"Sure, they're stores — but this is kind of that, reimagined."

🥪 My thought bubble: This place was packed when I popped in around 10am one recent Sunday, and the line took about 30 minutes — but The Basic breakfast sando I bought was worth the wait.