Bodega Denver is the best new sandwich shop in Sunnyside
A new sandwich shop is taking Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood by storm with its spin on an NYC corner store.
Details: Bodega Denver, which debuted over the summer, combines the perfectly sloppy and unapologetically carb-loaded bites you find at a bodega with quality and creative ingredients.
- The small menu spans hearty breakfast sandwiches ($11) and griddled banana bread ($5) to cheesy smashed-patty burgers ($9) and mix-match fries ($5).
- Espresso, coffee, beer and cocktails are also on tap.
What they're saying: "The idea with Bodega is, it's where people go get their coffee, their newspaper, their gossip, a breakfast sandwich," Cliff Blauvel, owner and longtime Denver resident and chef, told Westword, noting that bodegas in general are "more of a community center."
- "Sure, they're stores — but this is kind of that, reimagined."
🥪 My thought bubble: This place was packed when I popped in around 10am one recent Sunday, and the line took about 30 minutes — but The Basic breakfast sando I bought was worth the wait.
- I'll be back — and go earlier next time — to try The Bougie, which was sold out. It comes with eggs, greens, herby feta and goat cheese, and za'atar on focaccia bread. Yum.
