Denver City Council will have a record number of Latinas

From left: Incoming Denver City Council members Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Flor Alvidrez and Diana Romero Campbell. Photos: Courtesy of the councilmembers

Flor Alvidrez spent the days after her opponent Nick Campion conceded waiting for him to change his mind. But he never did, making her the district 7 representative on the Denver City Council.

State of play: Alvidrez's victory means the City Council will have six Latinas on the dais — one more than the previous record set after the 2019 election, according to spokesperson Robert Austin.

It's the most Latinos on the council regardless of gender. If councilmember Candi CdeBaca wins reelection in the District 9 runoff, it will push the record to seven.

Why it matters: Their victories demonstrate the immense strides made by Latinas over the past 10 years, and could shift the council's legislative priorities.

Driving the news: Three Latina members won reelection last month, while three new faces will join them.

Alvidrez will join Diana Romero Campbell and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez as first-timers, while Stacie Gilmore, Amanda Sandoval and Jamie Torres will return.

What they're saying: "It feels so big, it's hard to process it all," Alvidrez, who grew up in the Athmar Park neighborhood, tells us.

"The impact — to be able to influence the trajectory the city is going to take — is tremendous and I feel a great responsibility," Romero Campbell said.

Between the lines: Alvidrez, who identifies as Mexican American with Indigenous ancestry, says she got supportive messages from people in her father's hometown near Santa Bárbara in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

The intrigue: Romero Campbell, who has a Mexican and New Mexican background, tells us the new council members show "representation matters."

But she noted it also reflects that even among Latino communities, there are differences in how people approach policy.

Their political stances differ slightly: Alvidrez calls herself a progressive Democrat, while Romero Campbell describes herself as an "incremental progressive" with moderate leanings.

Zoom in: Despite sharing a cultural background, Alvidrez and Romero Campbell have different priorities for their districts, which fall on opposite sides of the city.

Alvidrez wants to focus on improving the environment for folks living near the highway, avoiding displacement, and reconsidering how the city decides how people qualify for income-restricted housing.

Romero Campbell, who will represent far southeast Denver, said housing, public safety and providing resources for senior adults are top priorities.

Reality check: "They have a huge challenge," Justine Sandoval, a local political consultant, tells us. "Denver's changed so much, and a lot of issues our communities are fighting for look different from neighborhood to neighborhood."

The big picture: Nationwide, women are still underrepresented, holding less than a third of municipal offices, according to the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP).

Yes, but: Colorado is among the states not following the trend, with women holding 44.3% of municipal offices in the state, tied with Nevada for second in the country.