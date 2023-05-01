Gov. Jared Polis takes a selfie at his Jan. 10 inauguration at the state Capitol. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

Gov. Jared Polis accepted $1.5 million from major corporations, oil and gas companies, lobbying firms, dark-money political groups and others for his 2023 inauguration, Axios Denver has learned.

Why it matters: The big-money donations undercut the Democrat's 2022 reelection campaign pledge to accept only small-dollar donations and not take special interest contributions.

State of play: The governor's inauguration committee, Colorado for All, received money from 75 sponsors to cover the cost of the swearing-in ceremony and parties in January, according to a list obtained by Axios Denver late Friday.

Dozens of corporations with business interests pending before the governor's office are included as donors, such as health insurer Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, oil and gas driller Chevron, cigarette maker Altria, utility Xcel Energy, casino owner Monarch and sports bettor DraftKings.

Three lobbying firms and many political advocacy organizations are on the list, as well as major 2022 election spenders, including nonprofits that don't disclose their donors, such as Centennial State Prosperity and Center for Secure and Modern Elections.

The intrigue: The top donors are unknown. Colorado for All is a nonprofit that is not required to disclose donors, and a spokesperson did not return a message seeking more detail about the sponsors.

For Polis' first inauguration in 2019, the top donors contributed at least $50,000 each.

Between the lines: Larry Mizel, a top donor to former President Trump, served as one of the co-chairs of the inauguration fundraising committee. Others were prominent Democrats.

By the numbers: The inaugural committee raised an additional $97,000 from ticket sales to the inauguration ball at Mission Ballroom, which featured musical artists Carly Rae Jepsen and Belinda Carlisle.

It spent $1.2 million on the festivities and donated $400,000 to four charities, the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund, Inside Out Youth Services, The STEAD School and Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary.

Of note: One of the donors listed is Civitas Resources, which is building 174 new oil and gas wells on state-owned land just east of Aurora.

A recent local effort to put a moratorium on drilling failed.

Details: Here is the full list of inauguration donors, per the committee: