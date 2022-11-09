Jared Polis wins in Colorado against GOP election denier

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis easily won his re-election contest against an election-denying Republican rival and may carry Democrats to other victories statewide, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: The popular governor took 61% of the vote compared to 37% for challenger Heidi Ganahl, according to preliminary totals at 8pm.

The Associated Press declared Polis the victor an hour after polls closed at 7pm in Colorado — a signal that he dominated the race.

What he's saying: The governor thanked voters for sharing "in my belief that Colorado's best days are still ahead."

Down the ballot, Democratic incumbents that swept into historic power in 2018 faced tougher contests amid a national political environment that favored the party out of power.

Why it matters: With Polis at the helm, Democrats are poised to build on their efforts to overhaul education, oil and gas regulations and the state's safety net since they took complete control at the state Capitol in 2019.

Of note: Polis' victory is likely to fuel speculation about a potential Democratic presidential candidacy in 2024 or later, even though he's brushed aside the suggestion for now.

Catch up quick: Polis' re-election never came into doubt, and election watchers mostly focused on whether his margin of victory would propel other Democratic candidates to wins.

The governor spent about $13 million from his own pocket on the race — far below the $23 million it took to survive a Democratic primary and win the general election in 2018.

He focused on big wins — delivering on many of his 2018 election promises — and a bipartisan push for freedom to choose, a reference to abortion as a dividing line in the race.

Ganahl put $2 million of her own money into the race, first to win a contested GOP primary against a far-right candidate and then the general election. But her campaign failed to launch, as she colored close to her party lines and didn't make a concerted appeal for middle-of-the-road voters that are decisive in Colorado elections.