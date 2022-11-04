40 mins ago - News

Political Pulse: The final campaign push

John Frank
Sen. Michael Bennet, left, his wife Susan, right, and their daughter Anne drop off their ballots Wednesday at Washington Park in Denver. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Thirteen years ago, when U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet first ran for a full term, he was seen as a moderate Democrat.

  • Bennet supported the Keystone XL pipeline in 2014 (before he changed his mind).
  • He struggled with whether to support or oppose former President Trump's pick of Neil Gorsuch, a Coloradan, for the U.S. Supreme Court.
  • And he initially rejected repealing the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold, until he flipped his stance.

What's new: Now he’s far more liberal, moving along with the state's electorate. Asked what shifted his political ideology, he told reporters this week it was economic inequities.

  • "I have come to understand just how problematic the unfairness in our economy is," Bennet said. "And we need to do something about that … to hold onto this democracy."

Of note: Bennet did not agree with President Biden's characterization of oil companies as war profiteers, when asked by Axios Denver. But he did back the president’s call for a windfall tax on companies that posted record profits.

