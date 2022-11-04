Sen. Michael Bennet, left, his wife Susan, right, and their daughter Anne drop off their ballots Wednesday at Washington Park in Denver. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Thirteen years ago, when U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet first ran for a full term, he was seen as a moderate Democrat.

Bennet supported the Keystone XL pipeline in 2014 (before he changed his mind).

He struggled with whether to support or oppose former President Trump's pick of Neil Gorsuch, a Coloradan, for the U.S. Supreme Court.

And he initially rejected repealing the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold, until he flipped his stance.

What's new: Now he’s far more liberal, moving along with the state's electorate. Asked what shifted his political ideology, he told reporters this week it was economic inequities.

"I have come to understand just how problematic the unfairness in our economy is," Bennet said. "And we need to do something about that … to hold onto this democracy."

Of note: Bennet did not agree with President Biden's characterization of oil companies as war profiteers, when asked by Axios Denver. But he did back the president’s call for a windfall tax on companies that posted record profits.