Political Pulse: The final campaign push
Thirteen years ago, when U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet first ran for a full term, he was seen as a moderate Democrat.
- Bennet supported the Keystone XL pipeline in 2014 (before he changed his mind).
- He struggled with whether to support or oppose former President Trump's pick of Neil Gorsuch, a Coloradan, for the U.S. Supreme Court.
- And he initially rejected repealing the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold, until he flipped his stance.
What's new: Now he’s far more liberal, moving along with the state's electorate. Asked what shifted his political ideology, he told reporters this week it was economic inequities.
- "I have come to understand just how problematic the unfairness in our economy is," Bennet said. "And we need to do something about that … to hold onto this democracy."
Of note: Bennet did not agree with President Biden's characterization of oil companies as war profiteers, when asked by Axios Denver. But he did back the president’s call for a windfall tax on companies that posted record profits.
