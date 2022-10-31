Biden floats new taxes on oil companies amid record earnings

US President Joe Biden speaks on manufacturing at the SRC Arena and Events Center of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York on October 27, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden will push Congress to impose new taxes on oil companies if the industry doesn't take more action to lower fuel prices and boost domestic output, a White House official said.

Why it matters: The preview of Biden's remarks at the White House later this afternoon arrive a week before midterm elections in which elevated gasoline prices jeopardize Democrats' performance at the ballot box.

What's next: Biden is slated to make remarks at the White House this afternoon that come in response to oil giants reporting record or near-record earnings in recent days, capped by Exxon's highest ever $19.7 billion in third-quarter profits.

Driving the news: "The President will again call on oil and gas companies to invest their record profits in lowering costs for American families and increasing production," the White House official said.

"And if they don’t, he will call on Congress to consider requiring oil companies to pay tax penalties and face other restrictions," the official added.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter, reports that the "windfall profits" tax would fall on the largest producers and hit earnings "that are in excess of their typical annual profits." The Associated Press first reported on the matter.

Reality check: New taxes on oil companies are unlikely to make it through Congress, and the headwinds will grow if, as appears likely, Republicans win control of one or both chambers following the midterm elections.

What we don't know: What the "other restrictions" the White House official referenced could mean exactly.

Biden officials have not ruled out seeking to restrict exports of gasoline and other petroleum products.

The other side: Industry officials say the drumbeat of White House criticisms over prices and earnings in recent months don't accurately capture how global commodity and fuel markets work.

They note that producers do not set oil prices — the biggest part of gasoline costs — in global markets or dictate retail fuel prices.

Jeff Eshelman, CEO of the Independent Petroleum Association of America, called Biden's Halloween remarks "clearly a ‘trick’ to distract American families from the administration’s misguided energy policies because they’re not seeing any ‘treats’ of relief at the gasoline pump."

The big picture: Gasoline prices have come down significantly since hitting a peak average of $5 per gallon in June, but remain elevated. The current nationwide average for regular gasoline is $3.76 per gallon, per AAA.