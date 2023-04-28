6 mins ago - Business

Trump's top Colorado donor hosts DeSantis in Israel

John Frank
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits between Miriam Adelson and Larry Mizel at a dinner in Jerusalem. Photo obtained by Axios.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is courting former President Trump's top Colorado supporter.

Driving the news: Larry Mizel, a 2016 Trump campaign finance chair, sat next to DeSantis at a dinner in Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to two sources who attended the dinner.

Why it matters: DeSantis is considered Trump's top rival for the GOP nomination and plans to announce his presidential exploratory committee in the coming weeks.

Details: DeSantis landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a four-leg trip that could help the likely presidential candidate boost his foreign policy credentials.

  • He met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog before attending a dinner at the Museum of Tolerance, where he was the guest of honor, according to sources in the room.
  • The dinner was hosted by Mizel, a Denver-based home builder who founded the museum.

The intrigue: Mizel, who has a policy of not talking to the media, did not respond to Axios' request for comment about the dinner.

  • He also has declined to comment through a spokesperson about who he's supporting in the 2024 presidential election.

