Trump's top Colorado donor hosts DeSantis in Israel
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is courting former President Trump's top Colorado supporter.
Driving the news: Larry Mizel, a 2016 Trump campaign finance chair, sat next to DeSantis at a dinner in Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to two sources who attended the dinner.
- Miriam Adelson sat on the other side of DeSantis during the two hour dinner, Axios' Barak Ravid and Sophia Cai first reported Friday.
Why it matters: DeSantis is considered Trump's top rival for the GOP nomination and plans to announce his presidential exploratory committee in the coming weeks.
Details: DeSantis landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a four-leg trip that could help the likely presidential candidate boost his foreign policy credentials.
- He met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog before attending a dinner at the Museum of Tolerance, where he was the guest of honor, according to sources in the room.
- The dinner was hosted by Mizel, a Denver-based home builder who founded the museum.
The intrigue: Mizel, who has a policy of not talking to the media, did not respond to Axios' request for comment about the dinner.
- He also has declined to comment through a spokesperson about who he's supporting in the 2024 presidential election.
