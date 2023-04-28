Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter. Chart: Axios Visuals

King Soopers, the Kroger-owned supermarket, wears the crown when it comes to top grocery stores in Denver, according to new data from Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm.

The big picture: The state's largest grocery store chain, which is headquartered in Denver, has reigned supreme among city shoppers for at least five consecutive years.

By the numbers: King Soopers accounted for a third of the market share in 2022, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.

Walmart and Safeway were the second- and third-most-popular grocers — but, even together, both fell short of King Soopers' shares at 29.8% combined.

What to watch: Kroger and Albertsons are pursuing a nearly $25 billion merger deal that was first announced in October and is expected to close in early 2024.

The proposal — which is opposed by consumer advocates, local unions and independent grocers — is currently being reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser indicated he has joined a multistate effort to investigate the deal, and has also been conducting listening sessions across the state to get local residents' input on the merger.

