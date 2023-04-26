44 mins ago - Food and Drink
Colorado brands take home 2023 Good Food awards
Colorado's artisanal food companies once again landed at the top of the annual Good Food awards.
Why it matters: The honors bolster the state's craft food scene and especially amplify the Denver and Boulder area as a natural foods hotspot.
What to know: The contest features independent food and drink makers in 18 categories, ranging from chocolate and coffee to pickles and preserves.
- The winners were picked in a blind judging format featuring top industry experts.
- Colorado took home 20 awards, the nonprofit Good Foods organization announced last week.
Meet the winners:
- Bibamba Artisan Chocolate in Denver for its Noir Classic and Pate au Chocolat
- Dram in Salida for its Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola, Sweetgrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water and Hair of The Dog Bitters
- Frangiosa Farm in Parker for its Bee Shepherd Elderberry Infused Honey and Lion's Mane Mushroom Honey
- Pagosa Brewing & Grill for its Triple Dog Dare Ya! beer
- Ska Brewing in Durango for its Pink Vapor Stew beer
- Dry Land Distillers in Longmont for its Cactus Spirit
- Willoughby Specialty Foods in Rollinsville for its Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey
- Healthy by Design in Broomfield for its Kimchi Pickles
- Jojo's Sriracha in Pueblo for its Green Chili Sriracha
- Chef Sherri Sauces in Aurora for its Zesty Orange Ginger sauce
- Moringa Infusions in Wheat Ridge for its Ginger & Lemongrass Infusion
- Mountain Girl Pickles in Boulder for its Corn Relish
- Pastificio Boulder for its Heirloom Wheat Campanelle
- RedCamper in Denver of its Chile Bourbon Cocktail Cherries
- Snow Capped Cider in Orchard City for its Ashmead's Kernel
- Stem Ciders in Lafayette for its Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric cider
