Colorado brands take home 2023 Good Food awards

John Frank

Ska Brewing's Pink Vapor Stew. Photo: Courtesy of Ska Brewing

Colorado's artisanal food companies once again landed at the top of the annual Good Food awards.

Why it matters: The honors bolster the state's craft food scene and especially amplify the Denver and Boulder area as a natural foods hotspot.

What to know: The contest features independent food and drink makers in 18 categories, ranging from chocolate and coffee to pickles and preserves.

  • The winners were picked in a blind judging format featuring top industry experts.
  • Colorado took home 20 awards, the nonprofit Good Foods organization announced last week.

Meet the winners:

  • Bibamba Artisan Chocolate in Denver for its Noir Classic and Pate au Chocolat
  • Dram in Salida for its Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola, Sweetgrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water and Hair of The Dog Bitters
  • Frangiosa Farm in Parker for its Bee Shepherd Elderberry Infused Honey and Lion's Mane Mushroom Honey
  • Pagosa Brewing & Grill for its Triple Dog Dare Ya! beer
  • Ska Brewing in Durango for its Pink Vapor Stew beer
  • Dry Land Distillers in Longmont for its Cactus Spirit
  • Willoughby Specialty Foods in Rollinsville for its Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey
  • Healthy by Design in Broomfield for its Kimchi Pickles
  • Jojo's Sriracha in Pueblo for its Green Chili Sriracha
  • Chef Sherri Sauces in Aurora for its Zesty Orange Ginger sauce
  • Moringa Infusions in Wheat Ridge for its Ginger & Lemongrass Infusion
  • Mountain Girl Pickles in Boulder for its Corn Relish
  • Pastificio Boulder for its Heirloom Wheat Campanelle
  • RedCamper in Denver of its Chile Bourbon Cocktail Cherries
  • Snow Capped Cider in Orchard City for its Ashmead's Kernel
  • Stem Ciders in Lafayette for its Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric cider
