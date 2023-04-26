Colorado brands take home 2023 Good Food awards

Colorado's artisanal food companies once again landed at the top of the annual Good Food awards.

Why it matters: The honors bolster the state's craft food scene and especially amplify the Denver and Boulder area as a natural foods hotspot.

What to know: The contest features independent food and drink makers in 18 categories, ranging from chocolate and coffee to pickles and preserves.

The winners were picked in a blind judging format featuring top industry experts.

Colorado took home 20 awards, the nonprofit Good Foods organization announced last week.

Meet the winners: