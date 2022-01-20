Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

This year's Good Food awards named 22 winners from Colorado — all small-batch merchants who make products from hard cider to artisan chocolate.

How it works: The California-based Good Food Foundation, a membership organization, recognizes chefs and makers who focus on taste and sustainable practices and social responsibility.

The awards are judged in a blind tasting featuring industry experts in various categories.

Meet the winners: Colorado's winners include Pastificio Boulder, which makes pasta from heirloom wheat varieties sourced by local farmers. Two of their pastas — Casarecce and Fusilli — won in the grain category.

Co-founder Claudia Bouvier tells John that sustainability "is basically one of the main pillars of our mission," down to the biodiversity of the seeds and the plastic-free packaging.

The other 2022 Good Food winners from Colorado are:

Honey Caramel from Anellabees in Laporte

Fennel Pollen Honey from Bee Squared Apiaries in Berthoud

Jungle Crunch from Bibamba Artisan Chocolate in Denver

Organic Lavender Lemonade and Organic Spiced Apple Cider from Big B's Fabulous Juices in Hotchkiss

Colo-Fornia Single Variety Gravistein, Bourbon Barrel Aged Pommeau and One Night Fruit Stand from Big B's Hard Cider in Hotchkiss

Invisible Hand farmhouse ale from Cerebral Brewing in Denver

American Single Malt - Port Cask Finish from Deerhammer Distillery in Buena Vista

Cardamom and Black Tea Sparkling Water from DRAM in Salida

Spicy Toasted Coconut and Ginger Snack Mix from JAI MIX in Boulder

Spearmint and Rosemary Infusion apple cider vinegar from Moringa Vinga in Wheat Ridge

Pickled Okra from Mountain Girl Pickles in Black Hawk

Pretzel Shortbread Cookies from On Tap Kitchen in Lafayette

Zappa Weirding Way saison from Our Mutual Friend Brewing in Denver

Casarecce and Fusilli from Pastificio in Boulder

Pueblo Chile Peach Deliciousness preserves from RedCamper in Denver

Blanc Mollet from Snow Capped Cider in Orchard City

Lavender Vanilla Goat Milk Caramel from Table Mountain Farm in Longmont

Honeycomb from Willoughby Specialty Foods in Rollinsville

