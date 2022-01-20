Meet Colorado's Good Food award winners for 2022
This year's Good Food awards named 22 winners from Colorado — all small-batch merchants who make products from hard cider to artisan chocolate.
How it works: The California-based Good Food Foundation, a membership organization, recognizes chefs and makers who focus on taste and sustainable practices and social responsibility.
- The awards are judged in a blind tasting featuring industry experts in various categories.
Meet the winners: Colorado's winners include Pastificio Boulder, which makes pasta from heirloom wheat varieties sourced by local farmers. Two of their pastas — Casarecce and Fusilli — won in the grain category.
- Co-founder Claudia Bouvier tells John that sustainability "is basically one of the main pillars of our mission," down to the biodiversity of the seeds and the plastic-free packaging.
The other 2022 Good Food winners from Colorado are:
- Honey Caramel from Anellabees in Laporte
- Fennel Pollen Honey from Bee Squared Apiaries in Berthoud
- Jungle Crunch from Bibamba Artisan Chocolate in Denver
- Organic Lavender Lemonade and Organic Spiced Apple Cider from Big B's Fabulous Juices in Hotchkiss
- Colo-Fornia Single Variety Gravistein, Bourbon Barrel Aged Pommeau and One Night Fruit Stand from Big B's Hard Cider in Hotchkiss
- Invisible Hand farmhouse ale from Cerebral Brewing in Denver
- American Single Malt - Port Cask Finish from Deerhammer Distillery in Buena Vista
- Cardamom and Black Tea Sparkling Water from DRAM in Salida
- Spicy Toasted Coconut and Ginger Snack Mix from JAI MIX in Boulder
- Spearmint and Rosemary Infusion apple cider vinegar from Moringa Vinga in Wheat Ridge
- Pickled Okra from Mountain Girl Pickles in Black Hawk
- Pretzel Shortbread Cookies from On Tap Kitchen in Lafayette
- Zappa Weirding Way saison from Our Mutual Friend Brewing in Denver
- Casarecce and Fusilli from Pastificio in Boulder
- Pueblo Chile Peach Deliciousness preserves from RedCamper in Denver
- Blanc Mollet from Snow Capped Cider in Orchard City
- Lavender Vanilla Goat Milk Caramel from Table Mountain Farm in Longmont
- Honeycomb from Willoughby Specialty Foods in Rollinsville
This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.