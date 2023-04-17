Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero was slammed by the city council Monday for failing to attend a meeting about how to work together and address school safety.

Why it matters: The discussion was organized by council members amid a spike in teen violence, including last month's shooting at Denver East High School.

Driving the news: The council hoped to revive what used to be a standing committee made up of officials from Denver Public Schools and the city that focused on school operations and student success.

The committee, first created in the '50s, hasn't met in at least eight years, according to council members.

The Monday meeting was also intended to be an opportunity for council members to get to know Marrero.

Yes, but: Marrero sent his staff to meet with them on his behalf.

What they're saying: "To not show up is absolutely insulting to this body," said Council Member Amanda Sandoval, who is a parent of a DPS student. "I cannot express how upsetting this is."

Her disapproval was echoed by other members, including council President Jamie Torres and Stacie Gilmore.

State of play: School officials told the council that they are issuing a survey to students, staff and family that will ask them to rank their safety preferences.

Their input will be used to create a district-wide, long-term school safety plan. Officials from the superintendent's office say the first draft will be published by May 1, and a second draft is expected in June.

Marrero — who is facing mounting pressure from parents to deliver the safety plan — is expected to submit a final proposal for the board's approval by June 30, Denver7 reports.

Of note: Council members stressed the fact that many of their constituents say they don't feel like they have a voice at DPS.

They also told DPS officials that student perspectives must be sufficiently included in the plan, as well as input from community-based organizations.

The other side: It remains unclear why Marrero missed the meeting. DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble told Axios Denver in a statement:

"Denver Public Schools and Superintendent Marrero are committed to the continued effort to meet with experts, city officials, community members, and advisors on the development of a comprehensive safety plan for the district."

What's next: Denver school and city leaders are planning to schedule regular meetings going forward, the next one likely being in June, Torres said.