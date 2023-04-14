Colorado governor signs 3 major abortion protection bills

Gov. Jared Polis on Jan. 10, 2023 in Denver. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images

Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation Friday to extend insurance coverage and legal protections to women seeking abortions.

Why it matters: The trio of Democratic bills are designed to make Colorado a safe haven for women seeking reproductive health care as neighboring states move to restrict abortions and contraception.

What they're saying: "The climate of fear for patients, providers, and helpers of people seeing abortion care and gender-affirming care is very real and intentional," said Karen Middleton, president of Cobalt, a Colorado-based reproductive rights organization, in a statement.

The back story: The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year prompted the state Legislature to write a new law allowing for unrestricted access to abortion.

The governor also issued an executive order in 2022 adding legal protections to women who travel to the state for reproductive health care.

By the numbers: More women are seeking abortions in Colorado since the decision, and local reproductive rights organizations are spending thousands to help women without the financial means.

What's new: The new laws now codify the governor's order and go further to cement the state's position on abortion.

One measure requires some health insurance plans to offer cost-free medication abortions, contraception, vasectomies and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.

Another targets anti-abortion pregnancy crisis centers by making it illegal for them to indirectly advertise abortion services and provide medication that attempt to reverse an abortion.

Of note: The legislation extending insurance coverage for reproductive health care also includes coverage for transgender people.

The other side: Republican lawmakers introduced legislation this year to abolish abortions and fought against Democratic measures in prolonged and often charged debates.

What's next: Colorado reproductive rights advocates want to put abortion protections into the state's constitution through a ballot measure, but the governor has not endorsed the plan.