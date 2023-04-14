Colorado governor signs 3 major abortion protection bills
Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation Friday to extend insurance coverage and legal protections to women seeking abortions.
Why it matters: The trio of Democratic bills are designed to make Colorado a safe haven for women seeking reproductive health care as neighboring states move to restrict abortions and contraception.
What they're saying: "The climate of fear for patients, providers, and helpers of people seeing abortion care and gender-affirming care is very real and intentional," said Karen Middleton, president of Cobalt, a Colorado-based reproductive rights organization, in a statement.
The back story: The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year prompted the state Legislature to write a new law allowing for unrestricted access to abortion.
- The governor also issued an executive order in 2022 adding legal protections to women who travel to the state for reproductive health care.
By the numbers: More women are seeking abortions in Colorado since the decision, and local reproductive rights organizations are spending thousands to help women without the financial means.
What's new: The new laws now codify the governor's order and go further to cement the state's position on abortion.
- One measure requires some health insurance plans to offer cost-free medication abortions, contraception, vasectomies and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.
- Another targets anti-abortion pregnancy crisis centers by making it illegal for them to indirectly advertise abortion services and provide medication that attempt to reverse an abortion.
Of note: The legislation extending insurance coverage for reproductive health care also includes coverage for transgender people.
The other side: Republican lawmakers introduced legislation this year to abolish abortions and fought against Democratic measures in prolonged and often charged debates.
What's next: Colorado reproductive rights advocates want to put abortion protections into the state's constitution through a ballot measure, but the governor has not endorsed the plan.
