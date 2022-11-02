2 hours ago - News

Abortions in Colorado are increasing post-Dobbs decision, report finds

John Frank
Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios
Abortions in Colorado increased significantly since the Dobbs decision, a first-of-its-kind analysis finds.

By the numbers: Colorado saw the fifth largest increase in the nation from April to August, according to WeCount, an arm of the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.

  • The 780 additional abortions over that time period represent a 33% increase.

The big picture: The research — which is a first attempt to count abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June — estimates that legal abortions across the U.S. decreased by more than 10,000, or about 6%.

Of note: Colorado is an abortion haven for women from Texas and other states where it is now illegal. Cobalt, an abortion rights advocacy organization in Colorado, provided financial aid to 1,084 clients through August, allotting money for the cost of hotels, flights and the procedure.

