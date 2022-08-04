A first look at Colorado's place in a post-Roe landscape

Colorado is no longer an island in the abortion debate.

State of play: Kansas joined Colorado (and New Mexico) as safe havens for women seeking abortions in the region after Tuesday's vote rejecting a constitutional amendment to allow for a ban.

Meanwhile, a Wyoming judge put a temporary hold on the state's new ban on most abortions, which the governor signed into law in late July.

Why it matters: The patchwork actions offer an early look at the broader political landscape after the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, with Kansas' vote serving as the first referendum.

Moreover, if neighboring states implement abortion restrictions, it will lead more women to seek help in Colorado, further burdening the state's health care system.

By the numbers: In the first month after the Dobbs decision, Cobalt — a Colorado-based advocacy group that helps women in other states access abortion care — reported "skyrocketing" demand and growing wait times.

The group says it spent $58,000 in the month after the high court's ruling — a quarter of its entire 2021 budget.

So far this year, 64% of the organization's clients are from Texas, with another 31% from other states. Just 5% are from Colorado.

The big picture: Since Dobbs, the National Abortion Federation hotline reported a 5,100% increase in plane or bus trips and over a 1,400% rise in hotel room bookings from patients traveling out of state for care, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports.