A first look at Colorado's place in a post-Roe landscape
Colorado is no longer an island in the abortion debate.
State of play: Kansas joined Colorado (and New Mexico) as safe havens for women seeking abortions in the region after Tuesday's vote rejecting a constitutional amendment to allow for a ban.
- Meanwhile, a Wyoming judge put a temporary hold on the state's new ban on most abortions, which the governor signed into law in late July.
Why it matters: The patchwork actions offer an early look at the broader political landscape after the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, with Kansas' vote serving as the first referendum.
- Moreover, if neighboring states implement abortion restrictions, it will lead more women to seek help in Colorado, further burdening the state's health care system.
By the numbers: In the first month after the Dobbs decision, Cobalt — a Colorado-based advocacy group that helps women in other states access abortion care — reported "skyrocketing" demand and growing wait times.
- The group says it spent $58,000 in the month after the high court's ruling — a quarter of its entire 2021 budget.
- So far this year, 64% of the organization's clients are from Texas, with another 31% from other states. Just 5% are from Colorado.
The big picture: Since Dobbs, the National Abortion Federation hotline reported a 5,100% increase in plane or bus trips and over a 1,400% rise in hotel room bookings from patients traveling out of state for care, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports.
