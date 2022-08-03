Number of patients traveling for abortion overwhelmingly increased post-Roe

In the month after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the country's largest abortion hotline reported a 5,100% increase in plane or bus trips and a more than 1,400% rise in hotel room bookings from patients traveling out-of-state for care, according to the National Abortion Federation.

Driving the news: President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to support patients who travel out-of-state to access abortion care.

The House passed a bill to protect interstate travel for abortion. However, the legislation is likely to fail in the Senate unless Democrats change filibuster rules.

By the numbers: From June 24 — when the Supreme Court overturned Roe — to July 15, the NAF's hotline paid for 76 hotel rooms for patients traveling to access abortion, compared to five during the same period in 2021.

The hotline booked 52 trips by plane or bus post-Roe, compared to only one in 2021.

State of play: This year, the NAF has funded over 70,000 abortion procedures through July 25, compared to 63,000 in the same period last year.

The number is likely to increase as more states ban or restrict abortion access.

So far, 16 states have passed or enacted laws to ban access, with as many as 26 Republican-led states expected to take restrictive action against abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

Zoom in: While there is currently no state law in place prohibiting interstate travel for abortion, blue states have enacted protections in anticipation that red states will enact laws prohibiting their residents to go elsewhere for abortion care.

What they're saying: "More people are being forced to travel now than ever before. While it’s great that we’ve been able to help a large number of people travel to states where abortion care is permitted, the reality is that these trips can be incredibly challenging," said NAF Chief Operating Officer Veronica Jones.

"The truth is, abortion bans are intended to make accessing care burdensome, and even with financial assistance, some people will still be denied the abortion care they need."

Between the lines: Nonprofits have been preparing for increases in people seeking financial help to access abortion. However, some worry that they may not be able to meet the demand.