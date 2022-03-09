Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colorado wants to make a national statement when it comes to abortion: It is legal here at all times.

Driving the news: The General Assembly will hold its first hearing Wednesday on a bill to enshrine unrestricted access to the medical procedure into state law.

Why it matters: The Democratic lawmakers who authored the legislation say it's a direct response to new laws in Texas and Florida that add restrictions on abortion in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this year.

The move is a first step toward asking Colorado voters to approve a constitutional protection on the 2024 ballot.

State of play: Right now, Colorado is one of a few states that doesn't restrict abortion. And even if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would remain legal.

But it's not expressly protected in state law, so Democratic lawmakers want to act while they control the lawmaking process and hold the governor's office.

What they're saying: "In a world in which Roe v. Wade falls we want to make it clear … that access to abortion care in Colorado is protected," said state Sen. Julie Gonzales (D-Denver).

Details: The legislation — House Bill 1279 — states that every individual has "a fundamental right" to make decisions about reproductive health care and contraception.

The bill's language explicitly says a person has a right to decide to "continue a pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion."

It also declares a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus "does not have independent or derivative rights" under state law.

By the numbers: Democratic legislative leaders are confident they have statewide support for the measure.

A February poll, conducted by a Democratic firm, found two-thirds of registered voters in the state believe "all women in Colorado should have access to abortion care" and a similar number support a state constitutional protection.

The other side: Earlier this year, Democrats defeated three Republican bills on abortion, including two that would have criminalized the procedure.