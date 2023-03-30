Netflix's "Love is Blind" now casting in Denver
"Love is Blind," the popular Netflix reality dating show and social experiment, is now casting in Denver, according to a post by its production company Kinetic Content.
How it works: Fifteen men and 15 women, all from the same metro area, are put into separate "pods" where they can talk to — but not see — their date. The goal is to fall in love and get engaged without ever knowing what the other looks like.
- Then, the engaged couple meets in person, goes on a trip with the other couples and moves to an apartment in the city they live in for four weeks.
- At the end, the couple will get married or reject each other at the altar.
Of note: Though Love is Blind reportedly pays contestants around $1,000/week, couples who get married don't receive any prize (other than love).
What to know: The 78-question application includes questions like “Why are you a catch?” and “What are your thoughts on the dating scene in your city?”
- Applicants must also submit all their social media handles.
Reality check: Three completed seasons of the show are out now, and only four of the 17 engaged couples are still together.
- Season four — set in Seattle — airs through April 14.
Zoom out: Denver's no stranger to reality shows. Last summer, Netflix premiered "How to Build a Sex Room," a new show that helped Denver locals transform a boring bedroom or dingy basement into sensual, sex-positive spaces.
