Netflix's "Love is Blind" now casting in Denver

"Love is Blind," the popular Netflix reality dating show and social experiment, is now casting in Denver, according to a post by its production company Kinetic Content.

How it works: Fifteen men and 15 women, all from the same metro area, are put into separate "pods" where they can talk to — but not see — their date. The goal is to fall in love and get engaged without ever knowing what the other looks like.

Then, the engaged couple meets in person, goes on a trip with the other couples and moves to an apartment in the city they live in for four weeks.

At the end, the couple will get married or reject each other at the altar.

Of note: Though Love is Blind reportedly pays contestants around $1,000/week, couples who get married don't receive any prize (other than love).

What to know: The 78-question application includes questions like “Why are you a catch?” and “What are your thoughts on the dating scene in your city?”

Applicants must also submit all their social media handles.

Reality check: Three completed seasons of the show are out now, and only four of the 17 engaged couples are still together.

Season four — set in Seattle — airs through April 14.

Zoom out: Denver's no stranger to reality shows. Last summer, Netflix premiered "How to Build a Sex Room," a new show that helped Denver locals transform a boring bedroom or dingy basement into sensual, sex-positive spaces.