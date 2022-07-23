New Netflix show stars Denver locals and their "sex rooms"

Twelve Denver-area homes each now have an alluring and unique feature thanks to a new Netflix show: a sex room.

The big picture: "How to Build a Sex Room" combines interior design and sexual liberation. Host Melanie Rose helps local couples transform a boring bedroom or dingy basement into sensual, sex-positive spaces.

What to expect: Each of the first season's eight episodes follows a different cast as they talk about their relationships and desires in the bedroom.

Rose introduces them to new ideas and designs.

The finished rooms all take on their own look and personality, from an intimate spa-like escape to a swanky dungeon fit for a polyamorous family of seven.

Episodes are about 45 minutes each.

A luxurious bedroom and "sex room." Photo courtesy Netflix

Details: The show was produced by Denver-based High Noon Entertainment, the same group behind "Fixer Upper," "Cake Boss" and many more reality shows.

High Noon landed on Denver as the best spot to film because the city "offered the best mix of personalities and interests," executive producer and president Scott Feeley told The Denver Post.

"The openness and authenticity of the people of Denver ended up being key to making 'How to Build a Sex Room' the honest, personal and heartwarming show it is."

The show also features local businesses like Studio Friction, a studio and social club dedicated to aerial and rope art; Awakening, a sex-positive boutique with locations in RiNo and on Broadway; and the boudoir photography studio TADAM.

Photo courtesy Netflix

Why it matters: The show aims to make sex and fantasy less taboo, and to encourage more conversation on the variety of ways people can feel pleasure and intimacy.

My thought bubble: I couldn't help but think about what happens when these couples go to sell their homes. What value does a sex room add?

So far, nothing comes up when I add "sex room" as a keyword on Zillow. But according to Westword, there is a real estate agent who specializes in finding and selling homes that lean into kinks.

We'll keep an eye out for these ~hot~ homes.