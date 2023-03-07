Machetes Gourmet food truck serves the longest quesadillas in Denver
Axios Denver readers may remember my (odd) affinity for finding and measuring interesting food, like foot-long fish sticks and 3-pound street fries.
Driving the news: Well, over the weekend I tried what I'm pretty positive is the longest quesadilla in Denver — and it was bomb.
Details: Machetes Gourmet is a local food truck serving up some of Montbello's best Mexican food, like birria, steak and shrimp tacos.
- Their signature dish, however, is the machete ($14): a 16- to 20-inch-long homemade corn tortilla filled with melty cheese, pico de gallo, and more than a half-dozen fillings of your choice.
🤤 My thought bubble: I ordered the shrimp machete to split with my fiancé and immediately regretted not getting my own order after the first juicy bite. I especially loved how thick and fresh the tortilla was, and how they didn't hold back on the cheese.
- Despite the 25-minute trek from my house, I'll definitely be back.
Of note: Their machetes are gaining popularity through social media, thanks to coverage from local influencers including The Denver Foodie and Stoned Appétit.
- "It's def worth the drive cuz the tacos are the length of your arm," Stoned Appetit posted on Instagram in January.
If you go: Machetes Gourmet is open 7:30am-3pm from Tuesday-Friday at 12050 E. 47th Ave.
- On Saturday and Sunday, find them from 10am-5pm at 4824 Chambers Rd.
