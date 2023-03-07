Quesadillas as long as your arm. Photos: Courtesy of Machetes Gourmet

Axios Denver readers may remember my (odd) affinity for finding and measuring interesting food, like foot-long fish sticks and 3-pound street fries.

Driving the news: Well, over the weekend I tried what I'm pretty positive is the longest quesadilla in Denver — and it was bomb.

Details: Machetes Gourmet is a local food truck serving up some of Montbello's best Mexican food, like birria, steak and shrimp tacos.

Their signature dish, however, is the machete ($14): a 16- to 20-inch-long homemade corn tortilla filled with melty cheese, pico de gallo, and more than a half-dozen fillings of your choice.

🤤 My thought bubble: I ordered the shrimp machete to split with my fiancé and immediately regretted not getting my own order after the first juicy bite. I especially loved how thick and fresh the tortilla was, and how they didn't hold back on the cheese.

Despite the 25-minute trek from my house, I'll definitely be back.

Of note: Their machetes are gaining popularity through social media, thanks to coverage from local influencers including The Denver Foodie and Stoned Appétit.

"It's def worth the drive cuz the tacos are the length of your arm," Stoned Appetit posted on Instagram in January.

If you go: Machetes Gourmet is open 7:30am-3pm from Tuesday-Friday at 12050 E. 47th Ave.