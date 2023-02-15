Data: BTS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

You're more likely to have a delayed flight at Denver International Airport than you are at practically any other airport in the country, new data shows.

Driving the news: 76% of domestic flights from DIA departed on time in November 2022, compared with the national rate of 81%, per the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics figures.

Data also shows Denver's airport trailed the national average for the entirety of last year aside from December, for which figures aren't yet available.

The big picture: Across the 28 cities with Axios Local newsrooms, Denver — where brutal storms tend to snarl wintertime operations — sat at the bottom of the pack with the lowest on-time performance rate, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

Of note: This dataset doesn't include December's meltdown at Southwest Airlines, which led to hundreds of cancellations and delays at DIA — its largest hub — and thousands more nationwide.

The other side: Airport officials did not immediately respond to Axios Denver's request for comment.

By the numbers: DIA is not only the third-busiest airport in the world, but it also just set an all-time passenger traffic record in 2022.

The airport saw more than 69.2 million passengers travel through its terminals — up about 18% over 2021 levels and 0.4% compared to 2019, per DIA figures released this month.

What to watch: The Southwest Airlines delays will show up in the next data release, where they'll almost assuredly drag down Denver's numbers.