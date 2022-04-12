Denver airport ranks as the 3rd busiest in the world
Denver International Airport is even busier than you realize.
What's new: Denver's airport ranked No. 3 nationwide in 2020 — but in 2021, the transit hub jumped to a new level, becoming the third busiest in the world with 58.8 million passengers.
By the numbers: DIA's growth in recent years is exponential. It ranked 19th busiest in the world in 2017 and 2018, and eighth in 2020.
- Last year, only the Atlanta and Dallas airports saw more traffic, according to preliminary data from Airports Council International.
Yes, but: Passenger traffic in 2021 still didn't recover to pre-pandemic levels. Denver saw 15% fewer travelers in 2021 compared to 2019; but it's beginning to turn.
- This February was the first month since the pandemic that DIA saw a monthly increase compared to 2019.
Between the lines: The airport's geographic position makes it an ideal connection point for domestic air travel.
- "Despite the challenges, [DIA] has shown resiliency through the pandemic and has proven why Denver is such an important hub for our airline partners," said airport CEO Phil Washington in a statement.
