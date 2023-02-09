Super Bowl parties in Denver are getting pricier

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The cost of Super Bowl party staples in Denver has been steadily rising for years, per the latest Consumer Price Index data, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

Why it matters: As Denverites gear up for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (who we're all rooting against, right?) and the Philadelphia Eagles, their bank accounts are about to get sacked.

Details: We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties.

By the numbers: Items falling under "meat, fish and eggs" rose 6%, while "fruits and veggies" categories jumped 11% year-over-year as of December 2022.

Alcoholic drinks were up 7%, and non-alcoholic drinks spiked by double that, at 14%.

Zoom out: Nationally, products classified as "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" were both up 8%.

The big picture: This is another, more focused way to look at the broader grocery price inflation crisis — which, as Axios has previously reported, has left some families struggling to put enough food on the table.

The good news: Wingheads across the country can breathe a sigh of relief.