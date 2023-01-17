Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is taking a less ambitious approach to his second term.

Driving the news: In his State of the State address Tuesday, the Democrat outlined a handful of priorities and put housing atop his list.

The agenda includes increasing housing availability by developing state-owned property, providing building dollars to local authorities, using prefabricated construction and loosening local zoning rules.

"Housing policy is climate policy. Housing policy is transportation policy. Housing policy is economic policy. Housing policy is water policy. And housing policy is public health and equity policy," he told a joint session of the General Assembly.

Details: Polis also proposed an increase in funding by $925 per pupil to help address teacher pay and reduce class sizes; tap hydrogen and geothermal sources to reach 100% renewable energy; and decrease the state's income tax.

He doubled-down on his pledge from the 2022 campaign to address crime and increase penalties for auto theft as part of his goal to make the state one of the 10 safest in the nation by 2026.

What he's saying: Polis declared that Colorado is "undeniably strong — but we know we can be even stronger and better for our potential is truly limitless."

Between the lines: The priorities are substantial, but far less ambitious than what Polis laid out in his first term, in which he set a 100-day action plan to make health care more affordable and moved aggressively to achieve over 125 promises he made to voters.

In the 2022 election, Polis cruised to victory and ran on a continuation of his agenda rather than a litany of new policy changes.

The speech gave him another chance to tout his accomplishments and push for more progress on longstanding goals.

What to watch: Polis cast his eyes toward the horizon of his second term — 2026, when the state turns 150 years old.

"I want our state, and our nation, to be a beacon of hope and freedom for all," the governor said.

Of note: Just as his name is being mentioned in national political circles, Polis addressed broader issues — decrying polarization in politics and demanding the federal government act to address immigration.

This is a developing story that will be updated.