The "Jared Polis for President" train is gaining steam after Colorado's Democratic governor cruised to re-election by 19 points and carried his party to major victories down the ballot.

What's happening: The push is again coming from unusual circles.

Reason magazine touted Polis' libertarian leanings when explaining his win.

Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt tweeted that a Democratic ticket with Polis and Pennsylvania's new governor "is a nightmare for [the] GOP."

TV host Bill Maher suggested on his HBO show that Polis checks Democratic boxes, and national political pundit Robert Costa predicted that Polis would run in 2024 if Biden opts out.

The intrigue: What draws national eyes to Polis is his unconventional political ideology. He frustrates Democrats as often — if not more — than Republican rivals because he preaches smaller government and personal responsibility.

Still, he can star in a Democratic primary given his focus on early childhood education, push for all renewable energy and focus on lowering health care costs.

What he's saying: Polis demurred when Axios Denver asked him last week about his prospects of a White House run. (He did the same with Maher, as most prospective candidates do.) "I'm focused 100% on serving the people of Colorado," he told John.