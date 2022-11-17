A forlorn Republican Party is looking to hit the reset button after a third election cycle stamped with devastating losses in Colorado.

Yes, but: It won't be easy. The same anvil that crushed their hopes in recent contests is again hanging over their head — Donald Trump.

What's happening: The former president announced a third bid for the White House on Tuesday, just hours after a new Democratic exit poll showed that he is what doomed Republicans in Colorado's midterm election.

When non-Democratic voters were asked why they voted straight ticket for Democratic candidates, the refrain was consistently Trump and election deniers, says pollster Andrew Baumann at Global Strategy Group.

By solid margins, voters also considered all Republicans "too extreme" and "caring more about Trump than Colorado," the survey of midterm voters found.

By the numbers: Less than 40% of Colorado likely voters are favorable to Trump, and he lost the state by roughly 13 percentage points in 2020.

What they're saying: Patrick Davis, a Republican consultant who helped guide Trump's Colorado campaign in 2016, similarly blamed Trump — as well as the issues of abortion and gay marriage — for GOP losses this year.

He says party infighting has doomed morale. The path forward, Davis tells Axios, is to "get back to being a more inclusive party where we throw open the tent doors and say everybody's welcome in our party."

Between the lines: Michael Fields, who leads the conservative Advance Colorado Institute, says the silver lining of the election was voter approval of an income tax cut, the second in as many years.

He adds that conservatives can still influence policy at the ballot box and promised more government-limiting initiatives in future elections.

The other side: At the same time, local Trump loyalists are cheering his entry into the 2024 presidential contest.