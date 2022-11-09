Colorado's new political normal after big Democratic wins in 2022 election

The question in Colorado on election night is whether we saw a blue wave akin to 2018, or if this is the new blue normal?

Why it matters: The answer holds major ramifications for the state's future — in terms of policy direction, what kind of candidates run for office and how much attention Colorado receives from national political powers.

What we found: Plenty of hot takes arrived and, after dozens of interviews with experts, a consensus emerged: Colorado is firmly a blue state favoring Democratic candidates — with an important caveat.

Let's explain: Democrats entered the 2022 midterm in Colorado on the defensive, though far better off than the national party.

Crime, homelessness and inflation are elevated, but experts say the difference is the general mood: Colorado's economy is strong, the state government is giving money back to taxpayers, and Democrats crafted a message — even if at times misleading — about their focus on the cost of living.

Colorado voters also traditionally support abortion rights, and just as 2018 was a referendum on then-President Trump, the 2022 contest showcased blowback against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, strategists and candidates say.

By the numbers: 57% — roughly the margin of victory in top statewide races — viewed Republicans as "out of touch" and overly focused on abortion and "pleasing Donald Trump," a survey from Global Strategies Group found ahead of the election.

What they're saying: "Voters are capable of holding two thoughts: that abortion and the economy both matter, and they vote on both," Laura Chapin, a Democratic strategist and Colorado reproductive rights advocate, told us.

State of play: The evidence for Colorado as a Democratic stronghold is abundant. Voters allowed the party to retain complete control of state government for the first time in state history.

Democrats won every presidential election here since 2008, all by 5 points or more.

Only one Republican statewide candidate has topped 45% support since 2016.

About 60% of unaffiliated voters — the state's largest voting bloc — lean Democratic.

Democratic money flooded Colorado this election cycle, a sign of priorities and support for the candidates.

The intrigue: The shift is so monumental because less than a decade ago Republicans held at least three statewide constitutional offices, as well as a chamber in the Legislature and a majority of the U.S. House delegation.

The other side: A cautionary outlook comes from state Democratic Party chair Morgan Carroll. "Republicans haven't had a non-Trump Republican Party to choose from in a while … and if they ran a more normal Republican, I actually think we'd see Republicans win in the state more often," she says.

The bottom line: "Purple" is a convenient way to capture Colorado's independent Western spirit, but it no longer describes the state's political landscape.