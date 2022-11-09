29 mins ago - News

Democrats post historic wins in Colorado to control Capitol

John Frank
Students walk past a voting sign outside a polling location at Denver East High School on Tuesday. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Colorado remains firmly in Democratic hands as the party won the U.S. Senate race, five statewide contests and key victories down the ballot.

BFD: The 2022 midterms represent the first time in Colorado history that Democrats won back-to-back elections to hold complete control of the state Capitol, statewide races and congressional delegations.

Driving the news: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet soundly defeated his opponent in a must-win race for Democrats, Gov. Jared Polis easily won re-election and Democrats maintained control of the General Assembly.

  • In congressional battles, Democrat Brittany Pettersen won decisively in the open 7th District, and Yadira Caraveo and Adam Frisch are competitive in the 8th and 3rd districts, respectively — both of which favored Republicans.

Why it matters: At the state level, Democrats kept complete control over lawmaking at the Capitol — which they first won in 2018, a much more favorable political year for the party.

  • Nationwide, Colorado emerged as one of the bright spots for Democrats despite major headwinds, and Democratic victories in congressional races helped the party hold important ground.

What they're saying: "We had the biggest night in the country," state House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, told Axios at the party's celebration downtown. "The Republicans are as lost a party in Colorado as I've ever seen."

The other side: "I just don’t think you can sugarcoat it. This was a devastating wipeout, almost across the board," George Brauchler, a Republican and former candidate for attorney general, told us at the sullen GOP gathering in the Denver Tech Center.

