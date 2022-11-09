Colorado's 8th Congressional District — one of the most watched races in the nation — remained too close to call Tuesday night, with Democrat Yadira Caraveo holding a slight edge over Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer

Neither candidate conceded on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Whoever wins this seat will boost their party's chance of controlling the U.S. House.

At least 40% of the district's population is Latino, the largest share among the state's congressional districts.

The big picture: At the national level, both parties saw Colorad'’s new seat as crucial in the battle for control of the U.S. House.

Details: The latest preliminary results showed Caraveo ahead of Kirkmeyer, 49.3% to 46.83, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State's office.

It's unclear how many votes remain outstanding in the district, which stretches from the northern Denver suburbs of Northglenn and Thornton to Weld County.

Caraveo held the edge among Adams County voters, while Kirkmeyer collected more votes in Larimer and Weld counties.

The intrigue: Libertarian candidate Richard Ward received 3.88% of the votes.

Of note: The delay in final results is unsurprising given mail ballots and the fact that Colorado election officials have eight more days to finalize the counting.

Catch up quick: The state's independent redistricting commission drew the district to be competitive — but slightly favoring Republicans — and it quickly became one of the most expensive contests in the nation and a top target for both parties.

Caraveo, a state lawmaker and pediatrician, ran on a platform focusing on abortion rights, lowering costs for families across the states, and expanding health care options and affordability.

As a state lawmaker, she voted for a bill providing money to launch a family leave program.

Kirkmeyer, a state lawmaker and former county commissioner, ran on a platform focusing on curbing inflation, instituting tougher laws for fentanyl possession, opposition to abortion with limited exceptions, and getting the cost of living under control.

Kirkmeyer was a top supporter of education initiatives as a state lawmaker, including approving a program providing a tax credit for early childhood educators.

The bottom line: Preliminary returns showed incumbents did well in Colorado, with the Associated Press calling races Tuesday night for multiple candidates.