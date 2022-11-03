Colorado is no longer reporting daily COVID-19 infections or deaths on its public dashboard as the state continues its move toward a "new normal" in year three of the pandemic.

Why it matters: Colorado's COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths detail the risk to the public, and the state's shift comes as public health experts warn of possible fall and winter case surges.

What to know: Starting this week, the state's COVID-19 website will be updated weekly, rather than each day. The latest numbers will be posted at 4pm Wednesdays.

The move aligns with the reporting timeline used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even as the figures go unreported, state officials say they will keep an eye on the daily numbers and report concerning trends as needed. Meanwhile, raw numbers will remain available on a state portal.

What they're saying: "We feel like looking at the daily on a weekly basis makes more sense," said Alicia Cronquist at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Zoom in: As part of the reporting shift, the data dashboard is getting a face-lift that state officials say will make it easier to navigate.

By the numbers: The latest Colorado figures show infections increased for the third straight week to their highest level since August.

Hospital admissions also rose, with 218 people currently hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Yes, but: Keep in mind the data doesn't include home-test results and many people are no longer reporting illnesses, meaning it's not a true reflection of the COVID-19 risk in Colorado.