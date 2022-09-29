"Colorado … We're more than just beautiful wilderness," comedian Amy Schumer says in a new video, donning a cowboy hat, flannel and a vest in front of a green-screened mountain range.

"We also have … access to all the services you may need," she adds facetiously, as images of a medical clinic and exam chair are pictured.

Driving the news: That's the premise of one of Schumer's new sketches, titled "Colorado," that will air in the fifth season of "Inside Amy Schumer" on Paramount+.

In the scene, Schumer plays a tourism booster for the state, where she emphasizes you can "do with your own body what you want to do with your own body."

Context: Schumer — known for her politically tinged humor and abortion-rights stance — is taking aim at the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Colorado, which in April passed a law codifying the right to an abortion, has largely stood as an island of access.

What's next: The new season of "Inside Amy Schumer" debuts Oct. 20.