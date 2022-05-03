Abortion remains legal in Colorado and advocates want to go further
A leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade galvanized Colorado abortion advocates on Monday evening.
State of play: If the landmark ruling is formally overturned, abortion would remain legal in Colorado.
- Already, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation enshrining unrestricted access to abortion in state law just a month ago.
- That bill reaffirmed existing law in Colorado, but it was meant as a statement as other states pursued new, tighter limits.
- And advocates say they plan to push a ballot initiative in the 2024 election to add abortion protections to the state constitution.
What they're saying: Karen Middleton, president of legal reproductive rights organization Cobalt, said in a statement that the pending court decision "makes the urgent need to put the right to abortion in our Constitution in 2024 even more of a priority."
- Other Democratic lawmakers reacted strongly against the court's justices. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Denver) called them radical and the forthcoming decision "an attack on a fundamental constitutional right."
The big picture: As soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned five states on Colorado's borders — Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska and Oklahoma — would immediately ban abortion at any point in a pregnancy.
- Even now, the places with the most limited access to abortion care form a ring around Colorado.
Of note: The leaked draft opinion, first reported by Politico, could not be verified by Axios.
