Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/Axios

A leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade galvanized Colorado abortion advocates on Monday evening.

State of play: If the landmark ruling is formally overturned, abortion would remain legal in Colorado.

Already, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation enshrining unrestricted access to abortion in state law just a month ago.

That bill reaffirmed existing law in Colorado, but it was meant as a statement as other states pursued new, tighter limits.

And advocates say they plan to push a ballot initiative in the 2024 election to add abortion protections to the state constitution.

What they're saying: Karen Middleton, president of legal reproductive rights organization Cobalt, said in a statement that the pending court decision "makes the urgent need to put the right to abortion in our Constitution in 2024 even more of a priority."

Other Democratic lawmakers reacted strongly against the court's justices. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Denver) called them radical and the forthcoming decision "an attack on a fundamental constitutional right."

The big picture: As soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned five states on Colorado's borders — Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska and Oklahoma — would immediately ban abortion at any point in a pregnancy.

Even now, the places with the most limited access to abortion care form a ring around Colorado.

Of note: The leaked draft opinion, first reported by Politico, could not be verified by Axios.