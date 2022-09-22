29 mins ago - News

Denver ranks No. 12 nationally for remote workers

Alayna Alvarez
Data: U.S. Census Bureau

Denver dominates as one of the nation's top cities to embrace remote work, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

By the numbers: Nearly one-third of workers ages 16 and older in the Mile High City primarily worked from home in 2021 — outpacing the national average of 17.9%, per the latest American Community Survey released this month.

  • The share of workers clocking in and out from home put Denver 12th on the rankings of U.S. cities with 300,000 residents or more.

Why it matters: The fresh figures provide one of the most reliable indications yet of the pandemic's impact on residents' work-from-home habits, which have impacted everything from downtown's recovery and public transportation ridership to home prices and tech salaries.

Zoom out: Across Colorado, the percentage of people who worked from home increased from 9% in 2019 to about 24% in 2021.

  • Nationwide, the number of people primarily working from home tripled from 5.7% to 17.9% in that same stretch, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

What we're watching: What will become of all those shiny center city office towers — particularly since Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is proposing to spend $75,000 in federal aid to conduct a study downtown to explore converting 10 to 15 high-rise office buildings into housing.

