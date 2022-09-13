Denver's Gabby Windey is down to her final rose.

Why it matters: It doesn't, really.

Whether the 31-year-old former Denver Broncos cheerleader and ICU nurse finds true love, her future seems bright as she cruises toward a role on the upcoming season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

What to know: Erich Schwer — a 29-year-old real estate agent known for his quiet confidence and modern mullet — is Windey's last man standing after she tossed out her two final suitors for getting cold feet at the thought of engagement.

The pair bonded after an emotional date in his hometown of Bedminster, New Jersey — where Windey connected with Schwer's dad, who has since died from terminal cancer.

Windey and Schwer have since exchanged "I love yous," and shared a steamy night in the "Fantasy Suite" on a romantic getaway in Mexico.

What's next: The live, two-part season finale airs tonight on ABC at 7pm MT. Part two airs Wednesday.

Host Jesse Palmer has promised a "shocking" conclusion — among the show's "most dramatic" yet.

Between the lines: Schwer has recently come under fire for a yearbook photo that shows him wearing blackface, which he has said he is "deeply ashamed" of and will "forever regret."

Bachelor Nation will be watching closely on Tuesday night to see if the controversy affects Windey's final decision.

The big picture: This season, Windey and the other finalist Rachel Recchia made headlines as the first two bachelorettes to compete at the same time, following what was dubbed last season's "rose ceremony from Hell."