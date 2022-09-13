Denver murders rose in first half of 2022 — unlike most major cities
The number of murders in Denver increased in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, city figures show.
Why it matters: The Mile High City appears to be bucking a national trend.
- Homicides in major U.S. cities dropped in the first half of 2022 — though total violent crime rose from the same period the year prior, Axios' Russell Contreras writes from a midyear survey of large law enforcement agencies.
By the numbers: Denver recorded 53 murders from Jan. 1 to June 30, a 23% jump from the same stretch in 2021, according to the survey.
- Robberies increased 7%, and aggravated assaults rose 11%.
- Year-to-date, violent crime remains 21% higher compared to the city's three-year average between 2019 and 2021, per police department data.
Threat level: With at least 62 murders year-to-date, local law enforcement leaders have warned that the city is on pace to exceed last year's total of 96 — and could potentially break its all-time annual high of 100 homicides set in 1981.
What's happening: Socioeconomic issues associated with the pandemic are fueling violence here and nationwide, crime researchers tell Axios.
- Another factor at play, experts say, is that police departments — including in Denver — remain understaffed.
The intrigue: Violent crime this year has also plagued numerous Colorado cities outside Denver — many of which are Republican-led — like Aurora, Colorado Springs, Greeley and Pueblo.
- Ahead of the 2022 midterms, the uptick in crime could throw a curveball at GOP candidates, who've tended to blame Democrats for laws they claim embolden criminals.
The big picture: Violent crime has risen across the country, the Major Cities Chiefs Association's survey of 70 agencies found.
- Violent crime jumped 4.2% from Jan. 1 to June 30, compared to the same period last year. Robbery skyrocketed by nearly 12%.
- Yes, but: Unlike Denver, homicides in the country's biggest cities decreased by 2.4%, offering hope that some of the nation's most violent crimes might be leveling off from significant increases in 2020.
What to watch: Division chief Ron Thomas has taken over the Denver Police Department since outgoing leader Paul Pazen announced his retirement, effective in October.
- Thomas inherits an agency struggling with rising crime, staffing shortages and diminished public trust from the community. How successfully he can address these issues remains to be seen.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.