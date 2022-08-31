Denver police chief Paul Pazen resigns under pressure after 28 years

Denver police chief Paul Pazen is retiring on Oct. 15 after nearly 30 years with the force, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: His departure comes as violent crime in Denver is on pace to hit an all-time high and a grand jury is investigating several of his officers' role in a downtown shooting that injured six bystanders in July.

It also follows heightened scrutiny over Pazen's leadership, particularly following a federal jury's verdict earlier this year forcing the city to pay $14 million for its response to 2020 George Floyd protests.

Catch up quick: Hancock appointed Pazen in June 2018, making him the second Latino chief of police in Denver history.

The last three years of Pazen's tenure have including leading the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice protests protests in 2020, as well as navigating staffing shortages across the agency.

What they're saying: "It’s important to me that the next police chief take the reins at this time so the department and our officers are well positioned for the future of policing in our community," Pazen said in a statement.

Of note: While chief, Pazen emphasized the importance of data-driven strategies and introduced a new initiative to target crime in "hot spot" areas where violence rates are highest.

Pazen also advocated for the expansion of police alternative programs, as well as the creation of the STAR program, which sends mental health specialists instead of uniformed police to some low-level 911 calls.

State of play: Pazen's name has been mentioned as a possibly mayoral candidate, but his critics suggest his race to the top would be an uphill battle.

"It’s been high time for Chief Pazen to go. Record payouts for police brutality, a DPD mass shooting & lost community trust. ... If Pazen even thinks about running for mayor we’re ready," Lisa Calderón, former Denver mayoral candidate and executive director of Emerge Colorado, tweeted after the announcement.

What's next: Hancock has selected Ron Thomas as his nominee to be the next chief — which will require City Council approval.

Thomas will start as acting chief beginning Sept. 6, according to the mayor's office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.