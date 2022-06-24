Data: Household Pulse Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

COVID cases in Colorado are beginning to fall, but how long this downturn will last remains anyone's guess.

Why it matters: Over two years into the pandemic, the disease continues to wreak havoc on the health of thousands of Coloradans.

By the numbers: The state is averaging a new low of 1,800 cases a day, with a rolling positivity average of 11%, Colorado health officials said at a briefing Thursday.

Hospitalizations also have dipped slightly, with 304 people hospitalized as of Thursday, compared with 323 people the week before.

About 16% of Colorado adults say they are experiencing long COVID symptoms — outpacing many other parts of the country, according to new data from the CDC's Household Pulse Survey.

Yes, but: With upcoming gatherings planned for the Colorado Avalanche's run in the Stanley Cup Final and the July 4th holiday — on top of countless other summer festivals — cases could tick up again.

Health experts say it's important to remain cautious in public, particularly in crowded places with poor ventilation.

What they're saying: "Recognize that these Omicron variants are highly transmissible — and they're out there," Colorado's chief medical officer Eric France said.

"Think about your own levels of risk," and make the decision that's best for you and your loved ones, he added.

Of note: State health officials advised parents to get their youngest children vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure they have enough time to build "maximum protection" before they return to school in the fall.