Colorado children as young as 6 months can get their COVID-19 shots starting Wednesday, after both the Pfizer and Moderna doses were recommended by the CDC.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is one of the five leading causes of death in children in the U.S., according to CDC advisers.

State of play: Pfizer's three-dose series was authorized for kids up to age 4, while Moderna's two-dose regimen got approval for kids up to 5.

Colorado will distribute the vaccines in waves, with 31,600 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer allocated for the first two waves, per the state's health department.

Roughly 270 providers have already placed orders, including pediatric clinics, school-based health centers, large hospitals and local public health agencies, along with some retail pharmacies.

Colorado's health department will also deploy mobile vaccine clinics to several Children's Hospital Colorado locations throughout the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs, beginning Wednesday.

Of note: There are roughly 331,000 kids in Colorado under age 5, most of whom are eligible for vaccination, the latest U.S. Census records show.

Parents, here's what to know:

Vaccine providers are taking appointments in advance. Find a list of providers for kids, or use the map on the state of Colorado's vaccine finder page to locate a provider near you.

"The known and potential benefits of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the known and potential risks in the pediatric populations authorized for use for each vaccine," the FDA said Friday.

COVID-19 vaccines can also safely be given at the same time as other routine childhood vaccines, like tetanus and polio, according to Colorado's health department.

What they're saying: "I cried and laughed and frantically signed her up for the first appointment I can find," Lies van Bekkum, a clinical psychologist and parent of two, told 9News.

"It feels like a layer of protection that we’ve been missing," she added.

Between the lines: The urgency that many Colorado parents experienced as they hoped to vaccinate their children in January — when doses were expected to be OK'd for little ones — has waned, Heather Roth, Colorado's immunization branch chief, told the state board of health last week.

Hesitancy has since increased, and the number of parents planning to secure immediate shots for their tots has dropped.

The bottom line: Vaccines remain "the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help avoid the worst outcomes for Coloradans of all ages," Roth said in a statement.