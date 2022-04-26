Office buildings in downtown Denver and across the country are still struggling to return to their pre-pandemic volumes.

Why it matters: An emptied-out downtown has a ripple effect on restaurants, bars and retailers, and a sustained slump could signal a game-changing shift for Denver's economy and that of other cities nationwide.

Driving the news: Office vacancies in Denver's Central Business District were up 25% in the first quarter of 2022, according to a new report by real estate data analytics firm Cushman & Wakefield.

In Denver's River North Art District, rates were even higher at 30%.

Mayor Michael Hancock's administration told city council members last week that the lack of office-bound workers continues to impede the city's economic recovery.

What's happening: There appears to be an executive-employee disconnect when it comes to returning to the office, Axios' Erica Pandey writes, citing a Slack Future Forum report.

Many CEOs and other corporate leaders are eager to work in-person as was standard pre-pandemic, while a sizable chunk of rank-and-file workers want to keep telecommuting.

Market research experts warn that an imbalanced return to the office could lead to proximity bias that fosters salary increases and promotions for in-person employees over their remote colleagues — particularly women and people of color, who are more likely to prefer working from home.

Yes, but: Across the Denver metro, office vacancy has shown more signs of stabilizing with rates at about 20% for a second consecutive quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

Many offices have begun requiring the switch to in-person, pre-pandemic ways of working, including the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, president and CEO J.J. Ament told Axios Denver in a statement.

What to watch: New construction in Denver is "likely" to exacerbate the high vacancy rates, according to a new report by Tributary Real Estate, a Denver-based commercial firm.