The unequal return to the office

As companies reopen offices, who goes back and who stays home could determine the trajectory of workers' careers.

The big picture: Women and people of color are generally happier working from home and are likelier than their white male colleagues to want to continue teleworking, according to a new Harris Poll survey of professional workers across the U.S.

Why it matters: A hybrid workplace has the potential to become an inequitable workplace, as in-office workers have more contact with managers and executives — while those who stay home fall out of sight and out of mind.

"[Hybrid work] seems like a nice potential for flexibility, but what we’ve seen is that there is often an emphasis on face time, even if you’re not necessarily more productive," says Gayle Kaufman, a professor of sociology at Davidson College.

By the numbers:

52% of women say they enjoy working remotely and would like to do so in the long term, compared with 41% of men. Just 15% of women say working in person allows for more camaraderie among colleagues, compared with 25% of men.⁸

52% of Black workers and 50% of women say working from home is better than working in the office when it comes to advancing in their careers, compared with 42% of men.

63% of Black workers and 58% of women say they feel more ambitious when working from home versus the office. Just 46% of men feel the same way.

And when asked about their anxieties over returning to offices, 47% of women of color say they worry about having to dress for work, compared with 31% of men.

"It's output over office politics," says John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll. "It's the theater of the office that is often alienating women workers, workers of color, women of color."

"I think what you're seeing from this data is that COVID, perhaps accidentally, has very much liberated workers, particularly women and BIPOC workers."

What to watch: Omicron cases are falling rapidly, and more and more companies — like Microsoft, Expedia and American Express — are setting return-to-work dates.

Most return plans are hybrid, with the option to stay home a few days a week or more. "But whenever something is optional, there is always the potential that there's a 'right' response," Davidson's Kaufman says.

Executives are nearly three times as likely to want to work in person as employees, and sociologists fear that hybrid workplaces will be two-tiered, with leadership and white male employees interacting at the office, while teleworking women and people of color are left behind.

Firms will have to be explicit about what's expected of workers and take care to integrate remote employees into meetings and social events, they say.

The bottom line: "Companies could undo significant gains in diversity, equity and inclusion, and culture building with return-to-work mandates," Gerzema says.