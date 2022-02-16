Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Executives are facing a big surprise as they call employees back. Companies and workers are living in two different realities when it comes to returning to the office.

What's happening: Much-delayed return-to-work dates are back as America moves past Omicron.

Microsoft told its employees to prepare to return. As did Expedia.

American Express and BNY Mellon plan to call workers back in March.

Yes, but: 61% of teleworkers are working from home because they're choosing to, per a new Pew Research study. Just 38% are home because their workplaces are closed or unavailable.

There's a disconnect between leadership and rank-and-file workers. Executives are three times as likely as employees to want to return to work, per a recent Future Forum survey.

Workers' reasons for staying home are also increasingly unrelated to the pandemic.

Pew asked teleworkers in October 2020 why they were working from home: 60% said due to personal choice, 57% cited fear of infection, 45% said child care responsibilities were keeping them home, and 9% said they'd moved away from their workplace.

In January 2022, the share picking each reason shifted to 76%, 42%, 32%, and 17%, respectively. Fewer people are staying home due to the virus or for their kinds, and more are doing so because they prefer teleworking or have relocated.

The bottom line: After getting pushed back over and over again, return-to-work dates might finally stick this time. But companies are poised to face return resistance.

Go deeper: Read the full Pew report