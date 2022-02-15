Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Here are 10 notable projects Denver developers tell us to watch this year:

The National Western Campus: The first of three Colorado State University buildings is set to open early this year, with the others coming online in late 2022. The openings are part of the development of a 65-acre, triangle-shaped piece of land on the southeast side of the National Western Center. River Mile: This 4.7-million-square-foot, mixed-use development aims to revitalize outdoor spaces adjacent to the South Platte River. Commercial space is now available. Colorado Convention Center: An expansion estimated to generate $85 million annually in economic activity will feature an 80,000-square-foot ballroom — the largest in the state — and a rooftop terrace. Loretto Heights Campus: The redevelopment of Pancratia Hall into 70-plus affordable townhomes is nearly complete, and an additional housing development on the historic campus is expected later this year. 16th Street Mall: Renovations worth nearly $150 million are slated to begin by summer to improve aging infrastructure, the look and feel of the downtown space. Populus: A 13-story, mixed-use building designed by world-renowned architecture firm Studio Gang will open in 2023 and feature hotel rooms, micro apartments and a public rooftop bar in Civic Center Park, near 14th and Court Place. Emily Griffith Hotel: This $36.5 million redevelopment project will transform the 140,000-square-foot former school into a 250-key hotel slated to open in the second quarter of 2022. Greyhound Station: Demolition of the aging bus stop will be completed this year to make room for two 400-foot towers that will contain multiple restaurants and retail units on the ground level. The Flyway: This 32-acre project in far northeast Denver will bring a mix of regional and national retailers and restaurants anticipated to open by spring. Denver Zoo: The park's crane species will be housed in a new netted enclosure, which will include updated landscaping and fencing.

