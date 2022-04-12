Inflation continues to spike in Denver metro

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average price that consumers are paying for goods and services in the Denver metro area is 9% higher now than a year ago, new federal data shows.

Driving the news: As of March, annual inflation spiked by 9.1%, exceeding the 8.5% national rate, per the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. Excluding food and energy, the rate rose 8% from March 2021.

It's a 2% hike from the most recent January numbers and represents a new record high.

What's happening: The five categories with the largest cost increases in the last year were:

Energy

Gasoline

Utilities

Goods

Food

The big picture: The increases in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro ranked eighth out of 23 urban areas since the end of 2020, according to Steven Byers, an economist at the business advocacy organization Common Sense Institute.

What's next: Economists expect the spring spike to recede a bit this summer.