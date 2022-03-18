Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Federation of Tax Administrators; Map: Baidi Wang/Axios

The spike in gas prices is leading governors across the U.S. to suspend gas taxes to give drivers a break.

Yes, but: Don't expect it to happen in Colorado.

State of play: Colorado legislative leaders and budget writers say the idea is not being considered.

Moreover, it's not a priority for Gov. Jared Polis.

He joined other governors to demand a suspension of the 18-cent federal gas tax for the rest of the year — but he's not pushing to do the same with the state's 22-cent tax.

Pressed on the contradiction, Polis spokesperson Conor Cahill told Axios Denver that the governor supports efforts to reduce state gas taxes, but only if the money, which goes to road construction, is backfilled from other sources.

Why it matters: Gas prices hit decade-highs earlier this month and only continue to climb with the disruptions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The average per gallon price stood at $3.96 Thursday, according to AAA Colorado.

The big picture: At least five states are considering legislation to cut or suspend state gas taxes, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.

Zoom in: Instead of a state gas tax holiday, Colorado lawmakers are considering delaying a new 2-cent fee on fuel that they put into law in 2021 to boost transportation spending.

Polis announced his support for delaying the fee earlier this year, months after Republicans called for its repeal.

