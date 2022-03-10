Governors try to tamp down gas prices by suspending gas tax

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Federation of Tax Administrators; Map: Baidi Wang/Axios

Governors and state lawmakers are looking to give people a gas tax break as gas prices continue to climb.

Why it matters: Gas prices hit new highs in recent days amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and could go even higher due to bans on Russian oil exports.

State of play

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Thursday that he's working with state lawmakers on a 30-day gas tax suspension.

Florida state legislators agreed Wednesday to use $200 million to give people a gas tax break in October in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) request, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said Monday that he is working "to quickly move legislation" that would temporarily suspend the state's gas price tax.

State lawmakers in Michigan are planning to send Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) a temporary tax break proposal sometime next week, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Republican Pennsylvania legislator Jake Corman is expected to introduce a bill that would cut the state's gas tax by a third by the end of 2021.

The big picture: Several governors are also calling on Congress to support a bill that would suspend the federal gas tax — 18.4 cents per gallon — for the rest of the year.