Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey is among the last three ladies standing on Season 26 of ABC's "The Bachelor."

Why it matters: Bringing bachelor Clayton Echard to the Mile High City apparently worked.

What we know: Windey, 30, is an ICU nurse at University of Colorado Hospital, according to the show's website. She is also the first woman to receive the NFL's Pop Warner Humanitarian Award for serving as a frontline worker.

Catch up quick: Windey was one of four contestants who brought Echard to their respective hometowns in last week's episode.

On the trip, they went hiking at an undisclosed location, then hot-tubbing in the woods.

Their outdoor adventure was followed by a family visit. Her grandpa — who called Windey a "lovable dingbat" and Echard "full of sh–t" — arguably stole the show.

What's next: Echard will send one woman home and narrow his options to two in the second-to-last episode, which airs Tuesday night. The season finale is March 14.

