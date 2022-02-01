Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A month after the deadly and devastating Marshall Fire, Boulder County residents are left wondering what sparked the firestorm.

The latest: The initial investigation is nearing an end, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Monday, but few details are available about the cause of the fire.

The next phase will take weeks or months as experts analyze evidence.

Once complete, the district attorney will determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

The sheriff's office says it won't release any more information until then.

What to watch: Two potential causes remain the focus of the investigation.

Authorities executed a search warrant on the property of a Christian sect known as Twelve Tribes after reports emerged of a controlled fire on the property days earlier and another the morning of the Marshall Fire.

Investigators also are looking at whether underground coal mines on the Marshall Mesa dating back to 1863 would have provided the heat to ignite the fire.

Flashback: The wind-fueled fire started Dec. 30 and quickly consumed entire neighborhoods, destroying more than 1,000 homes and killing two people.

The initial cause was reported by officials as downed power lines, but that was later recanted.

